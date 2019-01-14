Josh Hupperterz is on trial for the alleged murder of Temple student Jenna Burleigh, but on Thursday Hupperterz's roommate testified. This all comes after Hupperterz said he was not the one who killed Burleigh, but rather his roommate was.

What to Know Jenna Burleigh disappeared in 2017 after leaving a bar near Temple's campus in North Philadelphia.

Monday, a state police officer described finding her body inside a blue bin in a shed in rural Pennsylvania

Josh Hupperterz has pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse for putting Burleigh's body in the shed, but not guilty to her murder.

A state police investigator was on the stand Monday morning at the start of the second week in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Temple University student and trying to hide her body.

Jenna Burleigh was killed in April 2017. The state detective described finding her contorted, naked body inside a blue bin in a small metal shed.

That shed is on a wooded property owned by defendant Josh Hupperterz's grandparents in rural Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

After a step-by-step account of the property, shown through photographs taken as evidence, photos of Burleigh’s body inside the tub showed the beaten, bloody state in which police found her.

Hupperterz has already pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence for moving Burleigh's body to his grandparents' house. But he has pleaded not guilty to murder and using an instrument of a crime.

His defense attorneys have claimed that his roommate is the real killer.

The trial is expected to continue for at least a few more days, with forensics experts and the Philadelphia medical examiner also testifying. It remains unknown if Hupperterz will take the stand in his own defense.

Friday, his claim that the roommate did it led to a tense morning of cross examination.

Prosecutors have said that Hupperterz - after having oral, vaginal and anal intercourse with Burleigh - took “her down to the ground and strangled her, naked, on the kitchen floor.”

Hupperterz punched the film student 38 times, broke a cereal bowl over her head, stabbed her repeatedly after wrestling a knife from her, then strangled her so severely that he broke her larynx, accoridng to Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell.

Hupperterz's roommate of one month, Jack Miley, testified that he slept through the alleged murder and awoke the following afternoon to find Hupperterz "sweating profusely and really nervous."

Miley is not charged with a crime.

Hupperterz's lawyer challenged Miley's testimony of a booze-fueled night that ended with Miley drunkenly asleep in his bed and Burleigh murdered in their North Philadelphia apartment.

”You can’t hear people screaming as if it’s a horror movie?” David Nenner, Hupperterz’s lawyer, asked Miley.

”No,” Miley answered, adding that a combination of booze, cannabis, Xanax and white noise from a floor fan prevented him from hearing Burleigh's cries.

Throughout much of Friday’s testimony, Hupperterz’s lawyer challenged Miley’s recollection, going through several pages of phone records showing that Miley and Hupperterz contacted each other after leaving Pub Webb and several times throughout the following afternoon. Miley said at least a few of the calls were to get the WiFi password for his sisters.

One of his sisters testified Friday that she sat in blood splattered on the living room futon. Blood was also found in the kitchen and bathroom and sprinkled on a broom, gauze and bits of broken ceramic, investigators said.

A corporal with Pennsylvania State Police also took the stand Friday, telling the jury that Hupperterz never mentioned Burleigh’s name during three hours of interrogation. He told officials that scratches on his neck were the result of rough sex with a woman named Vicky.

During questioning, Hupperterz appeared "calm and conversational," according to state police.

Temple Student Murder Suspect Says Roommate Did It

Josh Hupperterz, who is on trial for the 2017 murder of Temple Student Jenna Burleigh, claimed that it was his roommate who murdered her. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and use of an instrument of a crime, but guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. You stare at the phone waiting for the call,” Grenell said during his opening argument. “The Burleighs would never have that. They would never hear from their daughter again.”

Earlier in the week, Hupperterz’s cousin testified that he unknowingly helped transport Burleigh’s body out of the city in a blue tote bag.

Cousin of Temple Murder Suspect Speaks Out

Wednesday was day two of the trial for Josh Hupperterz. He was accused of beating and strangling Jenna Burleigh, a Temple student, after he met her at a bar. Jurors heard from witnesses, including Hupperterz's cousin, who claimed he unknowingly helped move Burleigh's body. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

The cousin, Erick Carlson, has not been charged in connection with the murder. The 30-year-old steel mill worker from Philadelphia said he found Hupperterz cleaning up blood in his apartment.

Hupperterz turned down a plea offer in December from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, which had offered 30-to-60 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea. Hupperterz could face up to life in prison if convicted at trial.