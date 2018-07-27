A brief police pursuit that left an officer hurt and a woman under arrest caused the temporary closure of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia Friday.

The incident played out near the Woodhaven Road Interchange around 11 a.m. as several officers converged on the woman's car.

More than a half dozen police vehicles could be seen surrounding a car on the side of the highway and in the outer lane, causing a long backup as only a lane or two got by.

The woman could be seen being walked into a police van. Her name has not been released and it's not known what charges she may be facing.

One officer suffered an undisclosed injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment. But the injury was believed to be minor.

Authorities have not said why police initially tried to stop the woman's vehicle.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC 10 Philadelphia