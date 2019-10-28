Crash Slows I-95 Near Philadelphia Airport to a Near Stop - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Crash Slows I-95 Near Philadelphia Airport to a Near Stop

By Dan Stamm

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crash Slows I-95 Near Philadelphia Airport to a Near Stop
    SkyForce10

    A multi-vehicle crash slowed Interstate 95 near the Philadelphia International Airport to a near standstill during the Monday morning rush.

    The wreck, which involved at least four vehicles, happened on the left-hand side of the southbound lanes south of the airport exit around 6:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Drivers quickly backed up behind the scene as it took about an hour to get past the scene as traffic slowed to around 3 mph around 7:15 a.m., Waze said.

    No major injuries were reported, troopers said.

    The crash began to clear around 7:30 a.m., troopers said.

    By 8 a.m., the delay was down to 30 minutes, Waze said.

    Still expect to take some extra time to get where you are going.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices