I-76 in South Jersey Closes for Emergency Repairs

Thousands of people will gather to mark Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey. From an annual balloon drop on the boardwalk to the unlocking of the ocean in Atlantic City, there is no shortage of activities to help kick-off the start of the summer season at the shore.

People heading to the Shore this weekend could encounter heavier than usual traffic.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Friday immediate lane closures on Interstate 76 over Klemm Avenue for emergency bridge repairs in Gloucester City. Klemm Avenue also will be closed.

According to NJDOT:

The two left lanes on I-76 westbound will be closed for emergency concrete deck repairs. This work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. tonight. Four lanes will remain open while the repairs are being made.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, the two right lanes and shoulder on I-76 eastbound will be closed for emergency deck repairs. This work is expected to last approximately 8 hours. Once work on the right lanes is complete, a single left lane and shoulder on I-76 eastbound will be closed until about 12 noon on Saturday, May 25 for emergency repairs. There are normally five lanes in the eastbound direction. At least three lanes will remain open while the repairs are being made.

Klemm Avenue will reopen Saturday.