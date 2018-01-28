A hit-and-run crash shut down eastbound lanes on I-76 Sunday night. The person struck suffered serious injuries.

A tow truck driver died from his injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle during a crash that closed eastbound lanes on I-76 in Philadelphia.



Police say several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-76 East at mile marker 338.6, between Exit 338 (Green Lane/Belmont Avenue) and Exit 340A (Lincoln Drive/Kelly Drive) shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. During the crash, a pedestrian was struck. Police say the vehicle that struck the victim left the scene.

The victim, who police say was a tow truck driver based in Havertown, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they detained the hit-and-run driver and are currently interviewing him.



All I-76 eastbound lanes are closed up to the scene of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.





