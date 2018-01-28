Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Tow Truck Driver, Shuts Down I-76 Eastbound - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Tow Truck Driver, Shuts Down I-76 Eastbound

Police say they detained the hit-and-run driver.

By David Chang

Published at 10:38 PM EST on Jan 28, 2018 | Updated at 1:43 AM EST on Jan 29, 2018

    A tow truck driver died from his injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle during a crash that closed eastbound lanes on I-76 in Philadelphia.

    Police say several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-76 East at mile marker 338.6, between Exit 338 (Green Lane/Belmont Avenue) and Exit 340A (Lincoln Drive/Kelly Drive) shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. During the crash, a pedestrian was struck. Police say the vehicle that struck the victim left the scene.

    The victim, who police say was a tow truck driver based in Havertown, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

    Police say they detained the hit-and-run driver and are currently interviewing him.

    All I-76 eastbound lanes are closed up to the scene of the crash.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.


