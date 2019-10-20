House Collapse, Rooftop Fires Rattle Allentown Neighborhood

Nearly an entire block of homes in Allentown were damaged after what seemed to be an explosion caused a home to collapse and flames to jump onto neighboring rooftops. (Published 54 minutes ago)

A house collapse and subsequent fires to surrounding homes shook an Allentown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of N. Fountain Street around 3:25 a.m. to a report of a home collapse and fire, Allentown Fire Department Deputy Chief Efrain Agosto said. The flames quickly jumped to the roofs of surrounding homes, sending people fleeing.

Cindy Hewko said her daughter woke her after hearing a blast that caused her to be knocked off her bed. "She said, 'Run,'" Hewko said.

The family ran outside, trying to get their pets to safety, too. Once out of their home, Hewko said she saw flames on top of a neighbor's roof.

The flames damaged about 10 homes, but no injuries or deaths were immediately reported, Agosto said, adding that the collapsed home appeared to be vacant.

About 35 firefighters responded, according to the chief. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.