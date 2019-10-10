Police arrested a homeless man accused of attacking a woman who was jogging in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood.

Prevarious Fowler, 43, was arrested and charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

On Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was jogging on the 2200 block of Wallace Street. Fowler was outside Liberti Fairmount Church going through trash bags at the time, police said.

When the woman tried to jog past him, Fowler allegedly knocked her to the ground. He continued to physically assault the woman until she managed to escape with the help of nearby residents, police said.

Fowler then fled eastbound on Wallace Street and then northbound on 22nd Street, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where she was treated for injuries to her face and left shoulder.

Police later found Fowler Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Fairmount Avenue. He was taken into custody.