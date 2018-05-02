3-Year-Old Boy Struck in North Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

A young boy is fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in North Philadelphia.

The 3-year-old child was on the 2400 block of North Reese Street Wednesday when he was struck by a Burgundy minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, driven by an unidentified man. The driver then fled the scene.



The child was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a detailed description of the driver.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

