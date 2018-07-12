Three Local Waterparks Splash into 'Best in the USA' List

Love getting wet? Several of U.S. News' Top 30 Best Water Parks in the USA are within driving distance of Philadelphia.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Camelbeach at Camelback Lodge, and The Boardwalk at Hersheypark all made their way onto the list for 2018.

Camelbeach is Pennsylvania's biggest outdoor water park, with 37 rides. Camelbeach opened its newest thrill ride, High Noon Typhoon, Wednesday afternoon.

Located at the highest point of the mountainside waterpark, High Noon Typhoon starts six stories above ground and plunges riders in an inner tube onto a path of both enclosed and open-air segments. The slide tilts and turns along a winding path before shooting riders from the tube into a pool at the finish.

"Camelbeach delivers a combination of thrill and relaxation for all ages, in a family-friendly mountain setting and we couldn’t be prouder to have been chosen," said Ame Cameron, Camelback's vice president of sales and marketing.

Although it's known for its impressive Chocolate Factory, The Boardwalk at Hersheypark includes 17 attractions inside an 11-acre water park. It also made the list as one of the best wet amusement parks in the country.

Two new rides help make The Boardwalk an even bigger attraction this summer: WhiteCap Racer is the world's longest mat racing slide and allows six guests to compete against one another with a timing system that records the results.

Joining Whitecap Racer is Hersheypark's first hydromagnetic coaster, Breakers Edge, which features flying saucer turns and rafts for two or four people.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, which combines the thrill of rollercoasters with the relaxation of a swimming pool, was the area's third pick on U.S. News' list of the best water parks across the country.