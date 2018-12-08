Here's How to Get to the Army-Navy Game Using Public Transit

Philadelphia has been abuzz all week in anticipation of the big Army-Navy Game, and with the big influx of visitors, the city is preparing for game day by bolstering public transit.

SEPTA will be deploying 10 additional Express trains on its Broad Street line to accommodate the crowds Saturday. Broad Street line will get fans to NRG Station, a short, few minutes' walk from Lincoln Financial Field.

The Express trains will leave from Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes.

Those traveling via regional rail can transfer onto Broad Street Line trains at Fern Rock Transportation Center and Suburban Station.

Bus riders will be able to take Route 4 and 68 buses, which make stops outside NRG Station.

Saturday's game will mark the 119th meeting between the Army and Navy teams. President Donald Trump will officiate the coin toss before the game.

The Navy's Midshipmen lead the series 60-51-7. The Black Knights, however, have walked away with a win the last two times the teams met, and they'll be looking to make it three in a row at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.