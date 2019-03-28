Gunman Kills Woman at Wawa in Wayne, Pennsylvania

A gunman shot and killed a woman at a Wawa store in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred at the Wawa on 151 Sugartown Road Thursday night. Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting or the woman's identity.

Police told NBC10 they believe the incident was isolated though they have not yet confirmed this. They are currently searching for the gunman.

Sean Farhy, a Radnor Township commissioner, referred to the incident as a "disturbing loss of life event" but wouldn't elaborate any further.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.