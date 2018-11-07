What to Know An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed two men inside a home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred inside a home on the 3300 block of North Howard Street at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday. A 47-year-old man was shot once in the head while a man in his 30s was shot eight times in the chest and once in the head.

The 47-year-old victim was pronounced dead by a medic at 4:53 p.m. The man in his 30s was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. A weapon was recovered.