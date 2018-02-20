Man Sells Illegal Guns Outside Gun Show, DA Says

A Delaware County man is accused of selling illegal guns outside of a gun show.

Kevin L. Stillman, 48, of Aston, Pennsylvania, is charged with firearm sale to an unqualified or ineligible person and recklessly endangering another person.

Investigators say Stillman was in the parking lot outside the Greater Expo Center of Philadelphia in Oaks, Pennsylvania during the Eagle Arms Gun Show on February 10 and selling firearms from his car. Detectives set up surveillance in the area and initiated an undercover operation. Officials say a detective, posing as an interested buyer who couldn’t legally possess a firearm, bought two firearms from Stillman who allegedly said he would report the guns to authorities as stolen.

Law enforcement officers then attempted to arrest Stillman, investigators said. Stillman allegedly pointed a Glock 40-caliber handgun to his chin and threatened to kill himself. The detectives say they were able to talk to Stillman and get him to surrender peacefully.

“Know this: If you come to Montgomery County to buy and sell guns illegally, beware,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele wrote in a press release. “We are vigilant about keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, and we are partnering with the state’s Attorney General’s Office and federal ATF agents to stop those sales, arrest the individuals involved and seek long, mandatory sentences.”

Stillman was placed in a secure facility until he was formally charged. He was arraigned Tuesday with bail set at $500,000 cash. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

