A woman is accused of murdering her grandmother inside her Ambler, Pennsylvania home.

A woman threatened to kill officers after she arrived at a Montgomery County police station to say that she had just killed her grandmother, investigators say.

Nicole Cadwalader, 30, faces first-degree murder charges in the stabbing and beating death of her grandmother Sharon Burke in Ambler.

After stabbing Burke multiple times in the neck with a kitchen knife and beating the 68-year-old with a pan and baseball bat, Cadwalader went to a friend's house before walking to the Ambler police station around 6 a.m. Monday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a news release.

Officers met Cadwalader outside the police station, Ambler police said in an affidavit of probable cause. She then became argumentative and allegedly told officers she would kill them just like she killed her grandmother.

When an officer arrived to Burke's South Chestnut Street they found the front door unlocked, investigators said.

Once inside, the officer found Burke's body on the bedroom floor, police said. He also found a bloody steak knife on the kitchen counter and a bloody baseball bat near the front door.



Photo credit: NBC10 / Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Nicole Cadwalader told investigators she stabbed and beat her grandmother, Sharon Burke, to death inside an Ambler, Pennsylvania home, police say. See Larger

While being interviewed, Cadwalader told police she slit Burke's throat because she believed her grandmother to be a "wretched, evil woman," police said. Cadwalader said she tried to "cut her windpipe" then hit Burke over the head several times with the pan and bat.

The attack took place in the kitchen and Burke was able to drag herself to the bedroom where she died, police said. She had defensive wounds on her hands.

Cadwalader also faces a charge of resisting arrest. She kicked a Whitpain Township police officer assisting in the arrest in the shin, police said.

Cadwalader was arraigned Sunday evening and held without bail at county jail, according to court records. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.