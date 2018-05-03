Frontier Airlines Employee Stabbed in Fight at Philadelphia International Airport - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Frontier Airlines Employee Stabbed in Fight at Philadelphia International Airport

By NBC10 Staff

Published 54 minutes ago

    An employee for Frontier Airlines was stabbed Thursday morning during a fight with a coworker at Philadelphia International Airport, police said.

    The fight happened in a secure area of the airport near Gate E6, police said.

    The stabbing victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Trauma Center for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

    Police said the doer, a man, was taken into custody. No passengers were involved.

    The incident never disrupted service at the airport or endangered travelers.

      

