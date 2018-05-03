An employee for Frontier Airlines was stabbed Thursday morning during a fight with a coworker at Philadelphia International Airport, police said.

The fight happened in a secure area of the airport near Gate E6, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Trauma Center for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police said the doer, a man, was taken into custody. No passengers were involved.

The incident never disrupted service at the airport or endangered travelers.

