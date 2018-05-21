A Folcroft Police officer who survived a shooting two years ago opened fire at a suspect who was aiming a gun at him, according to investigators.



The incident began on the 1100 block of Taylor Drive in Folcroft Monday around 5:30 p.m. Police tried to pull over an SUV with New York tags. Investigators say they suspected the vehicle was involved in an earlier shooting in Chester City.

Two men inside the SUV allegedly fled the scene on foot and Folcroft Officer Chris Dorman pursued. One of the suspects then aimed his gun at Officer Dorman, police said. Dorman then opened fire at the suspect.



Investigators say the suspect escaped though they're unsure whether or not he was struck by gunfire. Neither Officer Dorman nor any other police officers were injured in the incident



Police advised residents of Folcroft's Delmar Village to shelter in place during the search.

If you recognize or see the suspect, please call 911 or Folcroft Police immediately.

Monday's incident is the second shooting in the past two years Officer Dorman was involved in. In 2016, Dorman was shot in the face, leg and groin as he approached people suspected of smoking marijuana behind an apartment building in Folcroft.

Dorman later recovered from his injuries and returned to police duty.

