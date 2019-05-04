Fake, Knife-Wielding Rideshare Driver Sexually Assaults Woman - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Fake, Knife-Wielding Rideshare Driver Sexually Assaults Woman

University of Delaware Police advised students of the nearby college to remain vigilant.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fake, Knife-Wielding Rideshare Driver Sexually Assaults Woman
    Google Maps

    A man pretending to be a rideshare driver held a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her near the University of Delaware, police say.

    The suspect picked up the 21-year-old victim in the area of South Chapel Street and Delaware Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Saturday before brandishing a knife and sexually assaulting her, Newark Police Department Lt. Andrew Rubin said.

    The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 40 years old. He has a medium build, short hair and spoke in broken English, Rubin said. He was driving a 4-door, silver GMC pickup with a toolbox in the bed.

    It's unclear if the victim is a student at the nearby university, but the University of Delaware Police advised students to remain vigilant and said they can also download its LiveSafe app, which allows people to connect with the department directly.

    Students who experience sexual misconduct can also contact the UDP's Sexual Offense Support program 24/7 by calling 302-831-1001 and pressing 1.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD detective D. Bystricky by phone at 302-366-7100, ext. 3136 or by email at dbystricky@newark.de.us.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices