Fake, Knife-Wielding Rideshare Driver Sexually Assaults Woman

A man pretending to be a rideshare driver held a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her near the University of Delaware, police say.

The suspect picked up the 21-year-old victim in the area of South Chapel Street and Delaware Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Saturday before brandishing a knife and sexually assaulting her, Newark Police Department Lt. Andrew Rubin said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 40 years old. He has a medium build, short hair and spoke in broken English, Rubin said. He was driving a 4-door, silver GMC pickup with a toolbox in the bed.

It's unclear if the victim is a student at the nearby university, but the University of Delaware Police advised students to remain vigilant and said they can also download its LiveSafe app, which allows people to connect with the department directly.

Students who experience sexual misconduct can also contact the UDP's Sexual Offense Support program 24/7 by calling 302-831-1001 and pressing 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD detective D. Bystricky by phone at 302-366-7100, ext. 3136 or by email at dbystricky@newark.de.us.