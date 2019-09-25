A store clerk at a gas station in Salem, New Jersey, was arrested after police say he pointed a fake gun at a man he suspected of shoplifting and then forced him to strip naked.

The incident occurred late Monday night at a Sunoco Gas Station store on Market Street in Salem, New Jersey. Amit Saraswat, a clerk, spotted a man who he believed had shoplifted inside the store over the past few days, according to store personnel.

Surveillance video shows Saraswat pointing a gun at the man and forcing him to strip naked. The man left the store and then returned later to retrieve his clothes after realizing the gun wasn’t real, police said. Investigators determined it was actually an airsoft style gun.

The incident was reported to police who arrested Saraswat. He is charged with aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats. He was released on a summons Wednesday.

The customer has not been charged and police have not confirmed if he had stolen anything from the store.