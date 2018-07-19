What to Know Emergency services responded to an explosion at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County, Pa., Thursday morning

Three people were airlifted from the scene with severe with severe injuries, officials said

The explosion is contained and is under investigation

At least three people were injured in an explosion at an army facility in southern Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said.

Emergency officials responded to a blast at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County at 7:13 a.m., according to Franklin County Emergency Services. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Three people were airlifted from the scene with severe injuries, Emergency Services said. Officials do not anticipate more injuries.

The explosion has been contained and is under investigation. Facility operations are back to normal, except for the building involved.

The depot is located 160 miles west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles southwest of the state capital in Harrisburg.

The facility posted a message to employees on its Facebook page: "please do not post or share any information regarding the incident at 350 on Facebook or with any media outlets. Thank you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.