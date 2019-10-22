An employee says he managed to outsmart an armed robber by locking him inside a North Philadelphia store on Tuesday, prompting a barricade situation when the suspect allegedly tried to shoot his way out.

The employee told NBC10 the 19-year-old man first entered the Boost Mobile store on the 2700 block of North 5th Street and asked for iPhones. He left the store and then returned at 5:17 p.m., this time displaying a gun, according to police.

The employee said the suspect pointed the gun at his head and demanded that he give him his money. The employee told the man he didn’t have any money but could get some if he allowed him to leave.

The employee said the robber let him exit the store. The employee then locked him inside.

Police said the robber then began firing shots through the front door in an attempt to get out. He then ran downstairs into the basement of the store and started banging on the door of an adjacent business, according to investigators.

Police, Homeland Security and the SWAT Team were called to the scene and a barricade situation was declared at 5:26 p.m. The responding officers captured the suspect and took him into custody at 6:13 pm. A weapon was also recovered, police said.

Investigators have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or the charges he faces.