Police Search for Missing Elderly Woman - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Police Search for Missing Elderly Woman

By Courtney DuChene

Published 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Search for Missing Elderly Woman
    Philadelphia Police Department

    An 85-year-old woman with dementia has been reported missing.

    Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help to locate Menina Rizzo who was last seen Wednesday afternoon on the 4400 block of Strahle Street. Rizzo is thin, 5’3” and 115 pounds. She has a light complexion and gray-black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

    Rizzo is known to frequent St. Dominic’s Church on Frankford Avenue, police said. 

    If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices