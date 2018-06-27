Police Search for Missing Elderly Woman

An 85-year-old woman with dementia has been reported missing.

Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help to locate Menina Rizzo who was last seen Wednesday afternoon on the 4400 block of Strahle Street. Rizzo is thin, 5’3” and 115 pounds. She has a light complexion and gray-black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Rizzo is known to frequent St. Dominic’s Church on Frankford Avenue, police said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.

