A man is accused of murdering his mother. Sources say he used a hammer to kill her and lived with her body for days inside their Philadelphia Apartment. Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan revealed new information on the suspect during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

A man is accused of murdering his mother with a hammer and living with her body in the East Falls apartment they shared for days.

Police conducted a well-being check for 49-year-old Tammie Blunt inside a unit of the Avenue at East Falls Apartment Complex on the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue Wednesday shortly after noon. Blunt's family members had told police they hadn't seen or heard from her in a few days.



When police arrived they found Blunt's body inside. Police say she died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma.



The woman's son, identified by police as 27-year-old Malachi White, was taken into custody. White allegedly admitted to killing his mother with a hammer, according to NBC10 sources. Sources also said he lived with her body inside their apartment for multiple days.

Police say White has mental health issues and may have been off his medication. He does not have any prior arrests. He'll be charged with murder and other related offenses.

