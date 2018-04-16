Former Eagles Cornerback Daryl Worley Faces DUI, Resisting Arrest & Weapons Charges - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Former Eagles Cornerback Daryl Worley Faces DUI, Resisting Arrest & Weapons Charges

Daryl Worley was released hours after his arrest near the team's practice facility in South Philly

By Franki Rudnesky

Published 6 minutes ago

    Philadelphia Police
    Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was charged following an incident that occurred by the team's practice facility.

    A day after being arrested near the Eagles training facility and just hours after his release, we now know the charges former Eagle Daryl Worley is facing.

    A Philadelphia municipal judge arraigned Worley Sunday night on DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and firearms charges, court records said.

    The Philadelphia Eagles released the 23-year-old defensive back on Sunday afternoon due to the arrest which occurred outside the team's practice facility at Broad and Pattison streets that same morning at 6 a.m.

    Worley was found passed out in a car on the corner of Broad and Pattison near the NovaCare Complex in South Philly, a report by the NFL Network said. Worley became combative with officers and was hit with a stun gun and a gun, the report said.

    Police say they recovered a gun at the scene.

    Worley, a Philadelphia native who attended Penn Charter, came to the Eagles from the Carolina Panthers in the Torrey Smith trade earlier this offseason.

    Worley posted $25,000 bail and we released, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1. 

      

