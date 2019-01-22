Ground Stop Issued at Newark Airport After Drone Sighting

A ground stop has been issued for flights to Newark Airport after two drones were spotted over Teterboro Airport Tuesday evening, FAA officials said.

The drones are no longer in the airspace and flights have resumed at Newark Airport, but there is a ground stop for planes headed to Newark from other airports until they can clear the back log of flights, said the FAA.

The FAA generally prohibits drones from flying within five miles of airports because of the danger they pose to the other air traffic.