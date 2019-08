Two men were taken to the hospital after they were shot in Southwest Center City Monday afternoon.

The two victims were on the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street shortly after 3 p.m. when the shooting occurred. Police said one of the men was shot in the stomach while the other was shot in the leg.

Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the victims. No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.