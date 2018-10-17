When a three-story brick wall collapsed on top of Magic the dog, his owners feared he had died. But two days later unsuspecting construction workers found him alive.

A family dog believed to be dead after a brick wall collapsed off of a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood was found buried alive under rubble two days later.

Sections of a three-story brick wall on Emerald Street collapsed into Jose Gonzalez’s yard Monday.

Gonzalez believed his dog Magic, a 16-year-old American Pit bull Terrier, died in the accident. The family tried digging through the rubble by hand, but couldn't locate Magic.

Then Tuesday, construction workers cleaning up the debris found the canine under bricks. Gonzales said he cried when heard his trusted pet was still here.

Magic was trapped in this rubble after the three-story brick wall from a neighboring home fell into Jose Gonzalez's yard. | See Larger

Photo credit: NBC10

"We are all happy about that, that nobody was hurt. That’s was the main thing. But when I found out my dog was here, it was the same thing as somebody getting hurt," Gonzales said Wednesday.

Magic has head trauma and is dehydrated. The family is taking him to a veterinarian for a full examination.

The city's Department of Licenses and Inspections has told renters to stay out of the neighboring building, as they investigate what happened.