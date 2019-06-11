1 Person Shot During Crash Involving Car and State Police SUV

At least one person was shot during a crash involving a vehicle and a state trooper's SUV.

At least one person was shot during an incident involving a driver and state police that ended with a crash near Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involved a Pennsylvania State Police SUV and a gold Taurus at the ramp to I-95 south and U.S. Route 322 from Highland Avenue and Bethel Road in Chester around 2 p.m.

Police said at least one person was shot during the incident. They have not yet revealed the person's condition or what led to the crash and shooting. No state troopers were injured during the incident.

The incident shut down the Highland Avenue exit ramp, causing backup in the area. It was later reopened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

