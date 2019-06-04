A man from the Philadelphia area built a 16-foot-tall robot of President Donald Trump tweeting on a golden toilet and sent it to London to protest Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tweeting, Farting Trump Robot on Golden Toilet On Display in London Protests

It farts, tweets and rolls – it’s a 16-foot tall statue of President Trump sitting atop a golden toilet, cellphone in hand.

It's one of two protest pieces, the other being the iconic "Baby Blimp," that have been seen in protests during the president's visit to London.

And it was created by a Philly-area guy.

Don Lessem from Media, Pa., spent $25,000 to create his ‘Dumping Trump’ statue for Trump’s visit to the U.K.

The rolling, robot Trump makes farting noises and shouts phrases like “no collusion” or “fake news” as it mimics tweeting on a phone.

"We wanted to make something that captures what he does all day,” Lessem said to a Reuters reporter at the protest on Tuesday.

President Trump is on a state visit to the United Kingdom. Outside the official, pomp- and politics-filled events, feminists, environmentalists, peace activists, trade unionists and others have demonstrated against the president.

Lessem's statue greeted Londoners in Trafalgar Square while the U.S. leader met Prime Minister Theresa May nearby.

Lessem manufactures scientifically-accurate robots of dinosaurs for amusement parks including Universal Studios and Disney.

"I thought if I could make a giant dinosaur I could make a giant Trump," Lessem told Reuters.

President Trump has said he was delighted with his reception in Britain, and said he had seen only "a small protest ... very small."