What to Know Advocates hope by forming a human barrier, they could impact the city to make actual physical barricades between drivers and cyclists.

Becca Refford, 24, was hospitalized after a delivery truck struck her bicycle at 13th and Pine streets in Center City.

The bike lane along 13th Street is faded and there is no physical barricade separating cars and bikes.

After the second crash in recent weeks where a truck struck a cyclist riding in a Center City Philadelphia bike lane, advocates again formed a human shield to push for heightened bicycle safety on Philadelphia streets shared by bikers and drivers.

The "human bike lane" action Tuesday morning featured cyclists, pedestrians and motorists standing along the 13th Street bike lane from Pine to Spruce streets, separating cyclists from passing traffic. Some of the advocates held signs as they formed a human chain between vehicles and bicycles.

On Friday morning, a truck hit Becca Refford as she headed to a doctor's appointment, her family told NBC10's Aaron Baskerville. She was going north in the bike lane along 13th Street when a truck alongside of her turned right onto Pine Street, striking the 24-year-old cyclist.

Refford's father, Eric Refford, said witnesses said the truck driver didn't even realize he hit her, instead thinking he hit a curb.

Bike Riders to Protest for Safety in Center City

Bike riders are taking a stand for safety. They plan on protesting in Center City Tuesday morning following another accident that put a bike rider in the hospital. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville spoke with the injured bike rider's family. (Published Monday, Dec. 18, 2017)

Refford suffered a broken pelvis, bruised lungs, cracked ribs and a broken foot. She remained hospitalized Tuesday awaiting a second surgery. From her hospital bed she watched some of Tuesday's action and thanked strangers for all the support she has received.

"It's fantastic and I just want to say thank you so much," Refford said.



13th Street, which goes one way north, has a dedicated bicycle lane on the right hand side. Pine Street, which goes east, also has a dedicated bike lane on the right side. There are no barricades separating the lanes from car traffic and some of the paint showing the divide has faded.

Last month, a privately-owned trash truck struck and killed 24-year-old Emily Fredricks as she biked to work along Spruce Street at 11th Street. Spruce Street also has a dedicated, but unprotected bike lane.

Fredricks' death — the third this year, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia — and Refford's crash have put a renewed spotlight on cycling safety in Center City where cars, trucks, buses and bikes share the road daily.

Bicycle advocates want action as soon as possible to prevent further tragedy. The current bike lanes, like the one along 13th, are sometimes used by motorists loading or unloading, forcing bikers back into the flow of vehicular traffic.



Cycling Community Remembers Woman Killed

Members of the cycling community gathered Wednesday night after a woman was struck and killed by a garbage truck. NBC10s Aaron Baskerville reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

Advocates are fighting to get better safety infrastructure. Some streets, like Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia, now have posts that divide drivers from cyclists as part of the city's Vision Zero plan to create better bike lanes, including possibly raised bike lanes. Part of South Street is also set to be divided.