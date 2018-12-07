Customers Get 1st Taste of Limited-Edition Wawa Coffee Beer

What to Know Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company have released their limited edition Winter Reserve Coffee Stout.

A Firkin Tapping event at Wawa's Chadds Ford location drew a crowd that lined up around the store.

One thousand cases of the beer will be available the week of Dec. 10 at bars, bottle shops and distributors in the 5 Philly county areas.

Love beer, coffee and Wawa? Then Christmas is coming early for you. Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company, a brewery based in Aston, Pennsylvania, have released their limited-edition Winter Reserve Coffee Stout.

The oatmeal stout beer is steeped with Wawa’s new limited edition Winter Blend coffee and features flavors of sweet clove, dark chocolate and graham crackers.

A Firkin Tapping event on Thursday at the Wawa on 721 Naamans Creek Rd. in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania drew a line around the store. The location is the only Wawa in Pennsylvania to sell beer.

During the event, the first 50 cases of the beer were available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis and customers got a complimentary beer tasting.

If you missed the event, 1,000 cases of the beer will officially be available for purchase during the week of Dec. 10 through Origlio beverage at neighborhood bars, bottle shops and distributors in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP so crucial at our Chadds Ford store, our only Pennsylvania store to sell beer,” Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer for Wawa, Inc., wrote in a news release.

“We are both happy to call Delaware County our hometown and we’re excited to team up to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays.”