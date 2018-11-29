What to Know Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company announced the release of their limited edition Winter Reserve Coffee Stout.

A Firkin Tapping event will take place on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wawa's Chadds Ford location.

One thousand cases of the beer will be available the week of Dec. 10 at bars, bottle shops and distributors in the 5 Philly county areas.

Love beer, coffee and Wawa? Then Christmas is coming early for you. Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company, a brewery based in Aston, Pennsylvania, announced the release of their limited edition Winter Reserve Coffee Stout.

The oatmeal stout beer is steeped with Wawa’s new limited edition Winter Blend coffee and features flavors of sweet clove, dark chocolate and graham crackers.

So where can you get it? A Firkin Tapping event will take place on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wawa on 721 Naamans Creek Rd. in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. The location is the only Wawa in Pennsylvania to sell beer.

During the event, the first 50 cases of the beer will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis. It will be limited to two four packs per person. The event will also feature complimentary beer tastings.

If you miss the event, 1,000 cases of the beer will officially be available for purchase during the week of Dec. 10 through Origlio beverage at neighborhood bars, bottle shops and distributors in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP so crucial at our Chadds Ford store, our only Pennsylvania store to sell beer,” Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer for Wawa, Inc., wrote in a press release.

“We are both happy to call Delaware County our hometown and we’re excited to team up to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays.”