A Bucks County family is waiting to learn more about what happened to their 14-year-old daughter in an attack that killed her. The teen was found shot and stabbed in her Croydon home.

Police arrested the cousin of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and stabbed in her parents’ Bucks County home last week, officials announced Tuesday.

The cousin, 20-year-old Colin Haag, is charged with stealing two guns belonging to the victim’s father. Police consider Haag a suspect, but he has not been charged with homicide at this time, investigators said.

Autumn Bartle died Monday morning, three days after her parents came home to find their teen daughter bloodied and suffering from gunshot and stab wounds.

At the hospital, doctors gave Bartle a slim chance of survival, according to a GoFundMe page that has been created for the family. Her family started planning her funeral while the girl’s life slipped away, according to the fundraising page.

Haag lived with the teen and her parents when she was killed, according to investigators. Several hours after Bartle was first discovered, police found Haag along State Route in Bensalem suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck.

He was treated for those wounds and then later arrested.

During their investigation into Haag, police found two guns, a .380 Smith and Wesson Bodyguard pistol and a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P pistol, that both belonged to Bartle’s father. They had been stored in an upstairs bedroom, according to the dad, who told police he did not give anyone permission to enter his room or take his guns.

Haag is being held on bail at Bucks County Correctional Facility, according to court records. A preliminary hearing in set for April 11.