Florida Man Charged With Kidnapping Missing NJ Girl

A Florida man is charged with kidnapping a Collingswood, New Jersey girl to have sex with her.

Liam Heim, 21, of Florida was arrested and charged with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, transportation of minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The investigation began when a 12-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday. She was last seen at Collingswood Middle School and was spotted at the Collingswood Patco Speedline station traveling with Heim around 2 p.m. that day, officials said.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Philadelphia Police Airport Unit and Collingswood Police then found both the girl and Heim at a hotel on Bartram Avenue in Philadelphia Friday, according to investigators.

Heim was taken into custody and is being held on pending federal charges at the Federal Detention Center.