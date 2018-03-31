Florida Man Charged With Kidnapping Missing NJ Girl - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Florida Man Charged With Kidnapping Missing NJ Girl

Liam Heim, 21, of Florida was arrested and charged with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, transportation of minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

By David Chang

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Florida Man Charged With Kidnapping Missing NJ Girl

    A Florida man is charged with kidnapping a Collingswood, New Jersey girl to have sex with her.

    Liam Heim, 21, of Florida was arrested and charged with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, transportation of minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

    The investigation began when a 12-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday. She was last seen at Collingswood Middle School and was spotted at the Collingswood Patco Speedline station traveling with Heim around 2 p.m. that day, officials said.

    The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Philadelphia Police Airport Unit and Collingswood Police then found both the girl and Heim at a hotel on Bartram Avenue in Philadelphia Friday, according to investigators.

    Heim was taken into custody and is being held on pending federal charges at the Federal Detention Center.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices