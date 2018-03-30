Collingswood Police released these photos of Kayla Sparano (L), 12, who has been missing since Thursday. She may be with Liam Heim (R), 21, from Gulfport, Florida.

Police in Collingswood, New Jersey are looking for a 12-year-old girl who they say may be traveling with a 21-year-old Florida man.

Kayla Sparano was last seen at Collingswood Patco station at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Kayla is a white female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, who wears round-framed glasses. Earlier that day, she had been wearing a wearing a long sleeved white shirt with dark colored bands around the elbow, a yellow skirt, dark colored leggings and black sneakers with thick white tread.

Police say she may be with Liam Heim of Gulfport, Florida. He is a white male with short hair who was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing across the front, black jeans and black shoes.

Police say Heim had been in contact with Kayla.

Anyone who sees Kayla or Heim should call 911 to report their location and description.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Collingswood Police Department at (856) 854-1900 or Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Latesha Jones at (609) 422-7219.

Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.