2 Women Arrested in Brawl, Stabbing at Chuck-E-Cheese's in Deptford
2 Women Arrested in Brawl, Stabbing at Chuck-E-Cheese's in Deptford

Deptford Police were called to the Chuck-E-Cheese restaurant on 1500 Almonesson Road Sunday at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving 15 to 20 people.

By David Chang

Published at 9:09 PM EST on Mar 4, 2018 | Updated at 11:57 PM EST on Mar 4, 2018

    Large Fight at NJ Chuck-E-Cheese's Restaurant

    Two women were taken into custody following a fight and stabbing at a Chuck-E-Cheese's restaurant in Deptford Township, New Jersey. NBC10 obtained video of the aftermath from Giuseppe Stellato, the owner of Stellato Boys Produce & Deli.

    (Published Sunday, March 4, 2018)

    Video Credit:Giuseppe Stellato, Stellato Boys Produce & Deli

    Two women were arrested in a massive brawl and stabbing inside a Deptford Township, New Jersey Chuck-E-Cheese's restaurant.

    Deptford Police were called to the Chuck-E-Cheese's restaurant on 1500 Almonesson Road Sunday at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving 15 to 20 people. When they arrived they found people fighting in front of and inside the restaurant. Gloucester Township Police, Woodbury Police, Woodbury Heights Police and West Deptford Police also responded to the restaurant to assist the Deptford officers.

    The officers discovered a woman inside the restaurant who suffered a minor stab wound to the hip during the fight. She refused medical treatment however. An employee also suffered injuries while trying to stop the fight, police said.

    Two women were taken into police custody. The fight remains under investigation. If you have any information on the incident, please call Detective Tim Parks at 856-845-6300, ext. 1225.

      

