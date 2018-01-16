If you want a final keepsake from Gov. Chris Christie’s tenure in Trenton -- or want to flick the visage of the most unpopular governor in New Jersey history on the cheap -- now is your chance.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is holding a clearance sale of Christie figurines before the governor leaves office Tuesday and is listing the mementos for just $13 each. That -- not coincidentally -- is the same figure as Christie’s final 13 percent approval rating, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released last week.

“With Christie’s time in office coming to an end, we thought now would be a great time to clear out the rest of the bobbleheads,” said Phil Sklar, the CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. “His approval rating made for a pretty good sale price, so we went with it.”

Christie’s bobblehead was introduced in July, when he was the head of with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s transition team. But Sklar said they only sold about 200 of the 500 figurines it produced at its original $20.16 retail price.

"Maybe a bobblehead of Christie on a bridge or at the beach would have gone over better, but we decided not to take the risk after our experience with this one,” Sklar said, referencing two of the governor’s most notable scandals during his two terms.