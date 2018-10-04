What to Know A woman was sexually assaulted in an apartment complex parking lot in Elkins Park on Monday night.

She had made arrangements to meet someone from Tinder that night, police said.

Cheltenham police detectives are still investigating.

A woman sexually assaulted in an apartment complex parking lot in Montgomery County on Monday night was attacked by an acquaintance not someone she met on Tinder, police said Thursday.

The 19-year-old victim intially told police she had met her assailant through the dating app.

"The complainant’s initial report to Police generated a great deal of community fear and concern that there was a sexual predator out in the community assaulting women," police said in a statement. "This investigation has shown that this is not a public safety issue and the community is not in danger."

She told police that she was attacked by an unknown man in the Lynnwood Gardens apartments around 7:30 p.m. in the Elkins Park area of Cheltenham Township.

The sexual assault took place in a secluded parking lot behind garages, police said.

Police said the woman “was lured to the area” in a statement.

Cheltenham Police Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact them at 215-885-1600 x499.