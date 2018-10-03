A 19-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a man she met on the dating app "Tinder." Now police are investigating.

Woman Sexually Assaulted by Man She Met on Tinder, Police Say

A woman was sexually assaulted in an apartment complex parking lot in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, on Monday night as she was meeting someone through a dating app, police said.

The woman, 19, made arrangements to meet someone through the dating app Tinder, police said.

She told police that she was attacked by an unknown man in the Lynnwood Gardens apartments at about 7:30 p.m. in the Elkins Park area of Cheltenham Township.

The sexual assault took place in a secluded parking lot behind garages, police said.

Police said the woman “was lured to the area” in a statement, but they are still investigating the link between who the victim was talking to on the dating app and the attacker.

This isn’t the first time that dating apps have been linked with predatory behavior. In July, officials arrested a man suspected of killing women in New York and Connecticut he met on Tinder and other dating apps.

Cheltenham Police Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact them at 215-885-1600 x499.