By car and on foot, Philadelphia police chased a man suspected of hit and run.

A fleeing hit-and-run suspect frantically climbed onto the roof of a building and then tried to jump off before he was tackled to the ground by pursuing police officers.



The unidentified man was driving a white van in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday when he allegedly struck an unmarked police vehicle. He then fled the scene as responding police officers pursued, officials said.

The suspect stopped in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia at Roosevelt Boulevard near Rising Sun Avenue, got out of the vehicle and continued to flee on foot, police said. SkyForce10 captured the man scaling a fence and then climbing onto the rooftop of a building.

The man then tried to jump off the roof but was pulled back on by one of the officers and tackled to the ground. Five more officers then joined in to restrain him, placing him in handcuffs.

Police have not yet revealed the man's identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

