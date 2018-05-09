Watch: Police Tackle Hit-and-Run Suspect After He Tries to Jump Off Rooftop - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Watch: Police Tackle Hit-and-Run Suspect After He Tries to Jump Off Rooftop

SkyForce10 soared above the scene to capture it all.

By David Chang

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hit-and-Run Suspect Leads Police on Chase Across Roof

    By car and on foot, Philadelphia police chased a man suspected of hit and run.

    (Published 28 minutes ago)

    A fleeing hit-and-run suspect frantically climbed onto the roof of a building and then tried to jump off before he was tackled to the ground by pursuing police officers.

    The unidentified man was driving a white van in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday when he allegedly struck an unmarked police vehicle. He then fled the scene as responding police officers pursued, officials said.

    The suspect stopped in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia at Roosevelt Boulevard near Rising Sun Avenue, got out of the vehicle and continued to flee on foot, police said. SkyForce10 captured the man scaling a fence and then climbing onto the rooftop of a building.

    The man then tried to jump off the roof but was pulled back on by one of the officers and tackled to the ground. Five more officers then joined in to restrain him, placing him in handcuffs.

    Police have not yet revealed the man's identity.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices