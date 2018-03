A man was stbabed multiple times at 22nd and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia early Tuesday. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Someone stabbed a man multiple times at a Center City street corner overnight.

The 55-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and body at 22nd and Market streets around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia Police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police didn’t immediately reveal any suspect in the incident.