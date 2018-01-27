You might have had some trouble getting around Center City Philadelphia Saturday as crews closed roads so that a helicopter could lift some heavy equipment into place.
The following roads near City Hall was closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said:
- N. Broad Street between Arch St. and John F. Kennedy Blvd.
- 15th St. between Arch & Chestnut St.
- 16th St. between Arch & Chestnut St.
- Market St. between 17th St. and 15th St.
- John F. Kennedy Blvd between Broad Street and 17th St.
- S. Penn Square between Broad & 15th St.
- Ranstead St. between 15th St. and 16th St.
The Streets Department warned motorists and pedestrians that cross streets could also be intermittently closed as the equipment was lifted into place.