Most of the Eagles fans that poured onto Philadelphia streets after the franchise’s first Super Bowl win celebrated responsibly but some vandalized businesses, breaking windows, spray-painting walls and looting at least one store.

Fans poured out of homes, apartments and bars into the streets, many making their way to Broad Street and City Hall, where the party lasted for hours. Most fans celebrated joyously, without doing any property damage, but a handful of fans vandalized stores and took down street poles.

The traffic signals outside City Hall were taken down, as witnessed by NBC10's Matt DeLucia. Some of the windows at the Macy’s across the street from City Hall were also smashed.

The awning outside the nearby Ritz-Carlton Hotel collapsed under the weight of fans standing on top of it.

On the north side of Broad Street, NBC10 cameras captured planters blocking a lane of traffic near Race Street Monday morning after being toppled over.

In Rittenhouse, poles were downed, some storefront windows were smashed, newsstands were toppled and some people looted items from the Rite Aid at 17th & Chestnut streets, a store worker told DeLucia. At that same corner, traffic lights remained downed at the intersection Monday morning.

And along South Street, some anti-Tom Brady graffiti was scrawled on at least one building, as witnessed by an NBC10 employee.

Three people were arrested, Mayor Jim Kenney's office said while noting that most people were relatively peaceful.

"Tens of thousands came out and celebrated this amazing victory, and but for a handful of bad actors the celebration was peaceful and jubilant," the mayor's office said in a prepared statement. "There were three arrests. We’re thankful for our Philadelphia Police Department for their assistance in getting the crowds dispersed and people home safely."



Police didn't immediately reveal details about any arrests.

Crews worked through the night to clean up the debris and overturned trash cans. Street sweepers continued to clean Broad Street near Chestnut Street as of 6 a.m. and construction machinery could be seen righting planters tipped over on North Broad.

Anyone needing to travel in Center City Monday morning should allow extra time due to potential road detours.

No word yet on the total cost of the damage.

