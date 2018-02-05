Ritz-Carlton Awning With Eagles Fans On Top Collapses During Super Bowl Win Celebrations - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Eagles Are the Super Bowl Champs!
Ritz-Carlton Awning With Eagles Fans On Top Collapses During Super Bowl Win Celebrations

By Vince Lattanzio

Published at 12:32 AM EST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Video: Ritz-Carlton Awning Collapse Sends Eagles Fans Tumbling

    Viewer video shows the moment an awning outside Philadelphia's Ritz-Carlton Hotel collapses after people illegally climbed it during celebrations for the Eagles Super Bowl win.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

    At least a dozen people who climbed on top of an awning outside Philadelphia's Ritz-Carlton Hotel during the Eagles Super Bowl win celebrations toppled to the street when the structure collapsed Sunday night.

    Videos posted to social media showed fans scaling the vinyl and metal blue awning and then jumping off.

    Eventually, when a number of people climbed onto the structure at the same time, it folded in on itself.

    A warning: the video below contains profanity.

     

    These people was on top of the ritz Carlton 😳😳😳

    A post shared by Syreeta D. Williams (@reeta_theblackbeauty) on

    There were reports of injuries, but police and fire officials could not confirm those details to NBC10.

