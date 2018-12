A car exploded into flames Friday night in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings outside the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, as police and firefighters are still at the scene scouring the burnt remains of the vehicle.

It was also not yet known if anyone was injured in the blaze at the restaurant on East Black Horse Pike.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.