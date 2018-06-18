Fire Burns Through New Jersey Liquor Store

The Buy-Rite liquor store in Waretown, New Jersey caught fire Sunday night. Residents were warned to stay away and Route 9 was shut down as crews worked to secure the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fire broke out overnight at a popular New Jersey liquor store leading to residents being urged to keep away as firefighters knocked down the flames.



The Waretown Volunteer Fire Company in Ocean County responded to the fire at the Buy-Rite liquor store on Route 9 near Bay Parkway around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters from neighboring towns assisted in knocking down the fire inside the 9,000-square-foot building, Waretown firefighters said.

During the overnight fire fight, a Nixle alert was sent out to neighboring residents alerting them to avoid the scene. Firefighters warned that the flammable liquor added to the potential danger.

The fire was put out overnight and the investigation into the blaze continued Monday morning.

Photos posted online show extensive damage within the building.