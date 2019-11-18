The outside lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard could soon be reserved for buses and for vehicles turning right. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the details on the possible solution to the Boulevard's heavy traffic.

Philly Wants to Add Bus Lane to Outer Lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard

Lanes dedicated to buses and right turns only could be coming to Roosevelt Boulevard as early as 2021, a transportation official said Monday.

The City of Philadelphia's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability is currently studying the effects on traffic along the busy urban speedway, according to the city agency's policy director.

"It would just get some of the traffic out of buses' way so they would be faster and more reliable," said Christopher Puchalsky of the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability.

The initial bus-only lanes would be installed from the boulevard's intersection with Harbison Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia to the city's border with Bucks County. That is about an 8-mile stretch.

Puchalsky said there is still at least a year of engineering work to do.

More public presentations are also likely.

The boulevard, which is also known as Route 1, is one of the most dangerous roads for pedestrians in both Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania.

WHYY first reported on Friday the proposed bus-only lanes as part of a larger initiative to improve the boulevard.