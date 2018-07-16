After a series of incidents, one of Philadelphia’s most visible Wawa stores is no longer open for a late-night snack.

The Wawa store at Broad and Walnut streets in Center City ditched the chain’s normal 24/7 hours for 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. hours over the weekend.

"We have adjusted the hours at our Broad and Walnut store due to challenges we've had since the store opened," Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said.

Two stabbings occurred at or near the Broad and Walnut Wawa store back in June.

The store, considered a flagship location when it opened in 2015, has been a popular late-night spot for people during a night out at nearby bars.

Other Center City Wawas at 19th and Market streets, 22nd and South streets and 1707 Arch Street remain open 24 hours a day, Bruce said.