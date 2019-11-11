What to Know An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by his brother inside a West Philadelphia home Monday morning, police said.

An 11-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest on Monday in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood, police said.

Police believe the boy's 19-year-old brother is responsible for the shooting.

The shooting happened in the dining room of a home along the 5700 block of Haddington Lane just before noon. The boy was shot once in the chest with a handgun, police said.

The older brother called 911 and banged on the front doors of neighboring homes for help, police said. The boys were home alone at the time.

Arriving police officers scooped* the boy into their police car and rushed him to nearby Lankenau Hospital. (Fire officials initially said the boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.)

He was already in critical condition when he arrived, but his condition deteriorated at the hospital. He died shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene. The 19-year-old was taken into custody. Police did not immediately have information about what led up to the shooting.

"We're not looking for anybody else at this point. We believe that he is responsible and as to whether it was intentional or accidential, will be a result of the investigation," Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Philadelphia has seen a spate of shootings involving children in recent weeks. Last week, a 10-year-old Frankford boy was shot in the head as he walked home from school. In two separate shootings, a 2-year-old girl died after being shot in the head in her home and an 11-month-old boy was gravely injured in a shooting inside his parent's car.

*Police officers in Philadelphia occasionally "scoop-and-run" with victims of shootings, stabbings or other violence. The tactic was profiled in a series by the NBC10 Investigators, in collaboration with The Trace. It was published in December 2018.