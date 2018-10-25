A suspicious package, similar to ones sent to other prominent Democrats, addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden was found at a Delaware postal facility Thursday morning. (Published 20 minutes ago)

What to Know A suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden was intercepted Thursday morning at a Delaware postal facility.

A second investigation is also underway in Wilmington, Del., though it's not known how the two investigations are connected.

The investigations follow a series of reports of devices mailed to prominent national Democrats.

Federal investigators swarmed a Delaware postal facility Thursday morning after a suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden was intercepted, law enforcement officials tell NBC News.

The package found at the Hares Corner postal facility, and reported to police around 5:50 a.m., is similar to others sent to prominent national Democrats in recent days, officials said.

Investigators from the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Delaware State Police and New Castle County police could be seen around daybreak at the United States Postal Service facility along Quigley Boulevard in New Castle, Delaware. The bomb squad deployed a robot as they investigated.

Wilmington Police also closed Chestnut Street from DuPont to Broom streets behind the Lancaster Avenue post office in Wilmington as they investigated a suspicious package. There was no word how that second investigation is related to the one at the New Castle facility.

Federal authorities had been looking into the possibility of a possible explosive device addressed to Biden. His Delaware residence was swept Wednesday but nothing was found.

The new developments in Delaware came as a device was removed from a lower Manhattan property belonging to actor and Trump critic Robert De Niro. Other were mailed to offices and homes of prominent Democrats and public figures, including one sent to CNN offices in New York City.

Packages addressed to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, billionaire George Soros, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan and Rep. Maxine Waters of California -- who was sent two -- all appear to have the same characteristics, authorities and law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

New Information in Suspicious Devices Investigation

New information has been released about a suspicious package that was dropped off in New York City to a business owned by actor and Democratic activist Robert De Niro. Investigators are still trying to piece together how this all started and who is behind the packages addressed to critics of President Donald Trump. (Published 39 minutes ago)

None of the devices detonated and no one was injured, and authorities are examining the crude explosives and staying on the lookout for additional packages.

The search for whoever built the possible explosive devices continues.

The Delaware response came the morning after a suspicious package was found near the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, office of Republican State Rep. Tom Murt. A bomb disposal unit was called in and the package was determined to not be explosive.

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance as they investigate the suspected devices. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or use http://tips.fbi.gov if you observe suspicious activity, the FBI said in a tweet.