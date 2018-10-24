What to Know A suspicious package was found near a Pennsylvania State representative’s office in Hatboro, Montgomery County.

The package was found near the office of State Rep. Tom Murt (R-District 152) on York Road near Moreland Avenue Wednesday night.

Officials determined the device was not explosive and the shelter-in-place was lifted.

The package was found near the office of State Rep. Tom Murt (R-District 152) on York Road near Moreland Avenue Wednesday night. The building was evacuated and a shelter-in-place was in effect for neighboring buildings and homes.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as a bomb disposal robot removed the device. Investigators later determined the device was not explosive and the shelter-in-place was lifted.

The incident occurred the same day several pipe bombs were sent to CNN’s New York City offices as well as several prominent democrats, including Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Murt is a Republican and officials have not yet confirmed whether the incident near his office is related.